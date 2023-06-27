First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FPA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.