First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

