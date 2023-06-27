First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AFMC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 4.41% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

