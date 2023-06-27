First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $32.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.0 %

FIBK opened at $23.63 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.