First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Buys 1,176 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 43,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.51). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 256,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

