First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Financial Analysis

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81% RB Global 6.13% 5.25% 2.22%

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 RB Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Advantage and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $61.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than First Advantage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and RB Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.57 $64.60 million $0.34 41.91 RB Global $1.85 billion 5.62 $319.66 million $0.98 58.40

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. First Advantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RB Global beats First Advantage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RB Global

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.