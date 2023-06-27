Financial Insights Inc. Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

