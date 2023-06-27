Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,265 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADP opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

