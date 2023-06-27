Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MDT opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.