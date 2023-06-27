Financial Insights Inc. Has $11.71 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

