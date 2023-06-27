Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $242.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

