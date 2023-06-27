Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.89. 119,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,630. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

