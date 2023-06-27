Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,907 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 98,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 106,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 1,077,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,417. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

