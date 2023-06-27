Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

