FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.