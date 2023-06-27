Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,344. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $63.32.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Signal news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

