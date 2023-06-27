Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$580.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. Extendicare had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of C$324.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.70 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3117752 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

