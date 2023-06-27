Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.91.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.