Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 379095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

