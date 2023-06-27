Euler (EUL) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00005192 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $26.28 million and $478,870.27 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

