Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.16 billion and $7.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,898.41 or 0.06179332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,186,525 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

