Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.16 billion and $7.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,898.41 or 0.06179332 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043378 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030430 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017235 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014179 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004858 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003199 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,186,525 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
