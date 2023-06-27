Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.56 or 0.00061120 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $266.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00289827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00729654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00543788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00122451 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,595,608 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

