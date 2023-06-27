ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $11.55 Million Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,217,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SNDL by 104.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SNDL by 382.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 285,306 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. SNDL Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

