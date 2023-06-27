ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises approximately 1.5% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of F5 worth $47,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

