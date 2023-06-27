ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,238,064 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,238,064 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

