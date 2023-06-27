ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $14.19 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,106,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

Shares of CGC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.