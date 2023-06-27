ETF Managers Group LLC Has $29.55 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

