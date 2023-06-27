ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SIXL)

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SIXL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $34.77.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
