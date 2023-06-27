ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SIXL)

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIXL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

