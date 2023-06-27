Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 26th (AG, AM, BA, BCO, CW, DAR, DNN, FBP, FSS, HII)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 26th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

