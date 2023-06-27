Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 26th (AG, AM, BA, BCO, CW, DAR, DNN, FBP, FSS, HII)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 26th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.