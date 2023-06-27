Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 26th (AG, AM, BA, BCO, CW, DAR, DNN, FBP, FSS, HII)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 26th:
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
