Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AML, BA, BCE, BUR, CEY, CML, CTEC, DS, ITV, JD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 27th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price target on the stock.

Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.14) target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.

