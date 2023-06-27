Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AML, BA, BCE, BUR, CEY, CML, CTEC, DS, ITV, JD)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 27th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.14) target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.

