EOS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110.14 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, EOS has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $789.60 million and $110.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,165,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,165,864 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

