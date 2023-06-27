Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

LLY stock opened at $452.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $465.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

