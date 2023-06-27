Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $452.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $465.26. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.81.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

