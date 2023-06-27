Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.
LLY has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.16 on Tuesday, reaching $463.92. 2,683,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,202. The company has a market cap of $440.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $467.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
