Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.16 on Tuesday, reaching $463.92. 2,683,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,202. The company has a market cap of $440.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $467.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

