Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 975.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.