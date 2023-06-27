Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Elbit Imaging Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMITF remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
About Elbit Imaging
Read More
- Get a free research report on Elbit Imaging from StockNews.com
- How Low Can Walgreen’s Boots Alliance Go?
- United Natural Foods’ Risk-Reward Tradeoff Looks Appetizing
- Drugmaker GSK: Becoming a Healthier Value Stock
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Imaging
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.