Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Elbit Imaging Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMITF remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

