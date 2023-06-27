Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

EKSO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.51.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

