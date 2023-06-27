E&G Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

