E&G Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

