Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.