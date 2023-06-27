Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average is $277.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.