Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Ebro Foods Price Performance

Shares of EBRPY stock remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

