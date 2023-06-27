Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 17th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Ebro Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $17.90 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

