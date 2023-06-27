eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

