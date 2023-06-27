Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,915 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,720. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

