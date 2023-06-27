Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 3,057 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 620,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

