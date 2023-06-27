Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 804 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VTI traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

