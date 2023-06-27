Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 149,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

