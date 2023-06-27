Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Duke Energy from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.