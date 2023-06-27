Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of -45.87.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.49%.

In other Donegal Group news, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $700,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at $138,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.