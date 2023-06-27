Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5117188 earnings per share for the current year.

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

