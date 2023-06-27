DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

