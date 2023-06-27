DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.84.
Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund
In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Get a free research report on DNP Select Income Fund from StockNews.com
- Jumia’s Turnaround Takes a Page Out of Dollar General’s Strategy
- Vuzix Sees Sales Accelerate For Its AR Smart Glasses
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.